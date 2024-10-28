Call for appointing a permanent VC at GCU Lahore amidst leadership vacuum

LAHORE - An emergency meeting of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) at GC University, Lahore, was held, presided over by President Prof Dr Muhammad Noman Aftab. The ASA representatives expressed serious concerns regarding the vacancy of the permanent Vice Chancellor position, particularly highlighting that the tenure of the acting Vice Chancellor ended three days ago, leaving the university without a leader. During the meeting, Prof Aftab emphasized that despite the selection process for a permanent Vice Chancellor having been completed, GCU remains without a permanent VC. This leadership void has resulted in significant governance challenges over the past year, adversely impacting both administrative and academic efficiency at the institution. The ASA representatives urged that immediate action be taken by the relevant authorities to expedite the appointment of a permanent Vice Chancellor. They stressed that the prolonged delay is detrimental to the university’s stability and normal operations, and swift measures are essential to restore order and effectiveness within this prestigious academic establishment.