Car-motorcycle collision in Tando Allahyar claims three lives, injures two

TANDO ALLAHYAR - In a tragic accident, three people, including a policeman, lost their lives while two others sustained critical injuries in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Tando Allahyar on Sunday. According to the channel report, the rescue team identified one of the deceased as Iqbal Adeel. Upon receiving the incident report, the rescue team and the local police rushed to the scene and transferred the injured and the bodies to Jambar Hospital. Due to the serious condition of the injured, they were later shifted to Hyderabad for further medical care. District police of Tando Allahyar have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

A violent clash between two groups belonging to the Khalwara tribe resulted in serious injuries to around 10 individuals in the Bahria area, 24NewsHD TV

reported on Sunday. According to police sources, both sides attacked each other using sticks and axes during the altercation. A police team swiftly reached the location and moved the injured individuals to a local hospital for emergency medical care. Authorities are now monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation of tensions between the groups.