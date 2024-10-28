CJP Afridi chairs first full court meeting to address case backlog, judicial efficiency

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi chaired his inaugural full court meeting on Monday, focusing on strategies to reduce the Supreme Court's case backlog and enhance judicial efficiency.

The meeting, attended by all Supreme Court judges, included senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who joined via video link from Saudi Arabia, where he is performing Umrah.

The session assessed the Court's performance in case management and explored steps for timely resolution. The SC registrar presented an update on the current caseload, revealing 59,191 cases pending. A newly introduced one-month strategy, devised under the Case Management Plan 2023 by Justice Shah, was discussed, emphasizing technology-driven case management across all categories.

According to the Court’s statement, the plan designates two- and three-member benches for criminal and civil cases, aiming for prompt case disposal. Judges contributed insights and recommendations for further system improvement, underscoring a shared commitment to tackling the case backlog.

Justice Shah proposed additional measures within one-month, three-month, and six-month timelines to further streamline case resolution. Chief Justice Afridi thanked the judges for their dedication to the Case Management Plan, with progress set for review at the next full court meeting on December 2, 2024.

CJP Afridi, who assumed office on October 26 as Pakistan's 30th chief justice, was appointed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

On his first day, he restructured the SC Practice and Procedure Committee, reinstating Justice Munib Akhtar to the pivotal three-member panel responsible for case assignments and bench formations.