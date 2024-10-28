CM Maryam calls for a peaceful resolution to Kashmir issue

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue for lasting peace in the region. “We appeal to the international community to play its role for the protection of rights of Kashmiris,” she said in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Lauding the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right of self-determination in the face of Indian oppression and injustice, the chief minister stressed that a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue was indispensable for lasting peace in the region.

“We will convey the voice of Kashmiris to the world community on all international diplomatic fora, and will do everything possible to solve the Kashmir issue,” she remarked. Paying tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Maryam Nawaz said that the future of Kashmir was bright as their sacrifices will definitely pay off. ”We strongly condemn Indian occupation of Kashmir besides the atrocities of Indian occupied forces on innocent Kashmiris. Like every Pakistani, Kashmir is very close to my heart,” the chief minister remarked. Madam chief minister said that people of Pakistan had always stood by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. She added, “Every citizen of Pakistan prays for the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”