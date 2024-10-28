CM Maryam launches Kisan Card to strengthen farmer support

Punjab Chief Minister addressed criticism over wheat procurement issues during the inauguration of the programme in Hafizabad, assuring the public of her commitment to farmer welfare and food security in the province.

According to the details, CM acknowledged past challenges in purchasing wheat from farmers, which had sparked concerns about rising bread prices, and affirmed her dedication to Punjab’s 140 million residents.

The programme, she explained, aims to streamline support to farmers by eliminating middlemen, with over 400,000 cards already issued to provide subsidies on seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Part of a larger Rs500 billion agricultural package, the programme also includes interest-free loans and the Green Tractor Scheme, offering free tractors to small farmers. To reduce energy costs, tubewells will be solarised, further supporting farmers’ productivity.

Maryam credited Nawaz Sharif’s leadership for recent economic improvements, such as stock market growth and reduced inflation, positioning these gains in stark contrast to the previous administration's record.