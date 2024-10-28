CM seeks report on kite-string injury

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) while expressing her indignation over injury to a motorcyclist with a kite string at Muslim Town Mor. She directed the authorities concerned to take strict legal action against those responsible for the incident. The chief minister also ordered the best medical treatment of the injured. She said, “Kite flying with metallic strings is not a fun, rather it has become a bloody game.” She added, “Full crackdown should be conducted on the delinquent to eliminate metallic strings.”