Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner Larkana inaugurates anti-polio drive in Children Hospital

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Commissioner Larkana range Ghulam Mustafa Phul has said that the public should fully cooperate with the polio teams and protect their children from this deadly disease by giving them polio protection drops. He expressed these views on Sunday while inaugurating the polio campaign starting from 28th October to 3rd November in Children’s Hospital Larkana.  He instructed the health department officials to monitor the polio campaign and polio teams to go door to door to give polio vaccines to every child up to 05 years of age so that no child is left behind during this campaign.  He has also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to supervise the polio teams themselves to make the polio campaign successful.  He said that in this regard, any kind of shortcoming will be intolerable, so everyone should carry out the given responsibilities happily. Relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024