Monday, October 28, 2024
DC leads rally to mark Kashmir Black day

October 28, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Like other parts of the country, a massive rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain ul Aabdin Memon was taken out in Hyderabad to

mark Kashmir’s Black Day.

The rally was taken from the Shahbaz Building to the Post Master General Office.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad said that Kashmiris have been suffering oppression by India for 77 years. The people of Pakistan are with

Kashmiris against the violation of human rights so that the entire world can be shown the insidious face of India.He said that the people of Pakistan will

stand with Kashmiris on every forum till the independence of Kashmir and that is what Pakistan is demanding.

According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination.

