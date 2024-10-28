DC vows to eradicate Polio amid ongoing efforts

MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli stressed the urgent need to eliminate polio, citing its devastating impact on Pakistan’s future generations. Uqeli made these remarks during a review of the anti-polio campaign in Tharparkar on Sunday, alongside Deputy Commissioner Abdul Halim Jagirani, SSP Sameer Noor Chana, and District Health Officer Dr. Lehkaraj Saringani. The commissioner on this occasion, commended Tharparkar’s administration for their joint efforts, which have contributed significantly to the campaign’s progress.