$1.87 million orders secured at TEXPO 2024

KARACHI - The 5th International Textile & Leather Exhibition (TEXPO) at the Karachi Expo Centre concluded with orders amounting to $1.875 million placed for Pakistani textile products, signaling a positive uplift for the country’s export industry.

Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the 3-day event attracted both local and international delegates, marking another milestone in fostering trade ties and promoting Pakistani textiles globally.

The Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation (PSATF), led by Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon, represented Southern Africa’s interests in the exhibition. Alongside Mr Memon, notable PSATF representatives Chaudhry Nasim and Chaudhry Karamatullah were also present, actively engaging with Pakistani exporters. The PSATF delegation met with TDAP CEO Zubair Motiwala, who provided an in-depth overview of TEXPO’s objectives, showcasing the participation of companies from Pakistan and abroad, including key importers, exporters, and trade delegates. Motiwala emphasized TEXPO’s role in strengthening Pakistan’s trade alliances, specifically with markets like Southern Africa.

With initial orders reaching $1.875 million, the PSATF delegation expects total orders to exceed $2 million following their planned visit to Faisalabad, Pakistan’s textile manufacturing hub. Rafiq Memon conveyed optimism about the impact of this event, noting that scheduled shipments would likely be completed by January-February 2025.“These orders are a testament to the quality and global appeal of Pakistani textiles,” Memon stated. “They will significantly enhance Pakistan’s export footprint worldwide, particularly in Southern Africa, where demand for our textiles continues to grow.” The TEXPO 2024 stands as a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s textile industry, reinforcing the nation’s export capabilities and fostering deeper trade relations with Southern Africa and beyond.