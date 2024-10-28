Monday, October 28, 2024
Dolphin Squad arrests mobile phone snatcher

October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Dolphin Squad arrested a suspect on Sunday for snatching a mobile-phone from man in New Anarkali police precincts. According to a spokesperson for Dolphin Squad, the accused Shahzad allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a passerby and escaped. After receiving inform ation, the Dolphin team chased and arrested the accused from Urdu Bazaar. The mobile-phone was recovered from him. The accused turned out to be a record holder. The victim reached the spot and identified the accused.

The arrested accused was handed over to the New Anarkali Police for legal action.

