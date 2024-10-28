Farmers urged not to set paddy stubble on fire

BAHAWALPUR - Agriculture department Bahawalpur region has urged the farmers not to set paddy stubble on fire in order to avert smog in the area.

Burning paddy stubble was causing spread of smog at large scale in the region, affecting health of people, says a new release issued by agriculture department here on Sunday. Stern action would be taken against those found involved in burning paddy stubble, it said. A spokesman for the agriculture department said that setting paddy stubble on fire also damaged fertilization power of the agricultural field, resulting in lesser yield of standing crops. He urged rice growers to mix paddy stubble into earth of agricultural field by using rotavator machine.

POSTING OF DY DEO EDUCATION NOTIFIED

The Education Department Punjab has notified the posting of Toheed Qamar Kamboh as Deputy District Education Officer (DEO), Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Toheed Qamar Kamboh, Senior Officer of Education Department, awaiting posting has been posted as Deputy Executive Officer (Education), Bahawalpur (Saddar) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Kamboh has assumed the charge of his office.

KASHMIR PICTORIAL EXHIBITION HELD

A pictorial exhibition depicting the atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council on Sunday. Paintings of local artists were displayed at the pictorial exhibition. Speaking on the occasion, Director, Arts Council Bahawalpur, Mian Ateeque said that paintings placed at Bahawalpur Arts Council had narrated different aspects of Kashmir.

He said that Indian forces had been committing brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir. “Black day is being observed across the country to condemn Indian government for committing violence in Kashmir,” he said. He said that people of Pakistan stood by their brothers and sisters living in IOK.

He urged the United Nations and international community to play their due role in ensuring freedom to the people of Indian held Kashmir.