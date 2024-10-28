Frontier Law College students visit KP Judicial Academy

Peshawar - LLB final semester students of Frontier Law College Peshawar visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy. College founder and director Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate, college principal former judge Peshawar High Court Justice retired Syed Yahya Zahid Gilani, and faculty members accompanied the delegation, according to a press release.

A function was organized on the occasion of the visit, attended by Acting Director General KP Judicial Academy Aurangzeb Khan Khalil, Dean Faculty Ziaur Rehman, Director Research and Publication Department Dr. Qazi Attaullah, Director Instruction Faryal Zia Mufti, Director Instruction Wajid Ali, Research Faculty, and students of Frontier Law College, including End Publication Officer Syed Mansoor Shah Bukhari, Admin Officer Sajid Amin, and Director IT Lal Shad.

Dean Faculty Judicial Academy Ziaur Rehman welcomed the delegation and highlighted the objectives of the Academy. He appreciated the college administration’s efforts for organizing educational tours as part of legal education.

In a briefing about the administrative structure and functioning of the Academy, Dean Faculty stated that the establishment of the Academy was enacted through an Act of Assembly in July 2012, and regular training programs commenced in August 2012.

These programs aim to provide training courses to all stakeholders related to the justice system, including judges and court staff of the District Judiciary, in accordance with modern requirements, strengthening public confidence in the justice system and ensuring quick and affordable justice for the people.