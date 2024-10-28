Gary Kirsten resigns as Pakistan's ODI, T20I coach after six months

South African cricket legend Gary Kirsten has stepped down as the head coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I teams, just six months after taking on the role, according to sources cited by ARY News. Kirsten’s resignation comes amid speculations of internal challenges and management issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Kirsten, who was appointed in April 2024, brought a wealth of experience to the national side, having previously led India to a World Cup victory in 2011. His departure raises questions about the future strategy of the PCB, particularly with major international tournaments on the horizon.

Neither the PCB nor Kirsten has officially commented on the reasons behind the resignation, but sources suggest that differences over team selection and performance strategies might have played a role in the sudden exit. The PCB is expected to announce an interim coaching setup as it navigates through this transitional phase.