Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote

TBILISI - Georgia plunged into political turmoil on Sunday after the ruling party declared victory in parliamentary elections decried by the opposition as “falsified”. The European Union had warned that Saturday’s vote, seen as a crucial test of democracy in the Caucasus country, would determine Tbilisi’s chances of joining the bloc. The result sets the stage for a political showdown that analysts warn could derail Georgia’s European aspirations. Official tallies from more than 99 percent of precincts showed the ruling Georgian Dream party winning 54.08 percent of the vote, while a union of four pro-Western opposition alliances garnered 37.58 percent, according to central election commission chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili.

“The elections took place in a calm and free environment,” he added. The result gives Georgian Dream 91 seats in the 150-member parliament -- enough to govern but short of the supermajority it had sought to pass a constitutional ban on all main opposition parties. “Our victory is impressive,” Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in a statement, accusing the opposition of “undermining the country’s constitutional order.”

An exit poll by a United States pollster, Edison Research, had forecast the opposite result. Opposition parties alleged incidents of ballot stuffing and intimidation during voting, and called the results “fraudulent”. Tina Bokuchava, leader of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) that campaigned on a pro-European platform, said the results were “falsified” and the election “stolen.”

“This is an attempt to steal Georgia’s future,” she said, declaring that the UNM did not accept the results. Nika Gvaramia, leader of the liberal Akhali party, called the way the vote was held “a constitutional coup” by the government. “Georgian Dream will not stay in power,” he said. Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili said there had been “deeply troubling incidents of violence” at some polling stations.