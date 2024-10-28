Govt considering 8th revision of CPEC Support Project at 79pc enhanced cost from original PC-I

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering the eight revision of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPEC-SP) at 79 per cent enhanced cost from the original PC-I.

The cost of the project has been escalated from the original Rs409 million in 2014 to Rs732 million in the revised PC-I, official source told The Nation.

The original project was approved by the CDWP in March, 2014 at a total cost of Rs409.0 million. Later on, the project was revised and got approved by the CDWP in April, 2015 at the same cost due to change in scope. The second revision of the project was approved by the CDWP in September, 2015 at an enhanced cost of Rs468 million. The third revised was approved by CDWP on 19th October, 2017 at an enhanced cost of Rs732.0 million including FEC amounting to Rs330.0 million. China Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPEC-SP) was again presented in CDWP in May, 2019 at a cost of Rs2,618.021 million including FEC of Rs. 375.00 million. The aim of the revised project was to merge the existing three projects i.e. Center of Excellence for CPEC, CPEC-Support Project and Pak-China Friendly Exchanges project, to reduce the operational expenditure and to develop synergy on CPEC related issues.

The cost estimates have been rationalized, however, projects were not merged due to administrative decision taken by the Chairman CDWP/Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission. Project will provide secretariat support to the CPEC related activities i.e. organizing JCC and JWG. Ministry of Planning has been declared as coordinating and leading agency of the Joint Working Group (JWG) from Pakistan side. The project is providing all kinds of technical and secretariat support in formulation of plans and carries out work under the guidance of JWG. The objective of the project was to facilitate, coordinate, monitor and evaluate the program and projects under line ministries.

The objective of project is to facilitate the related ministries to use innovative modes of implementing and financing projects and tap modern sources of financing. Another objective is to provide secretarial services for procurement of sector specialists for each sector (railways, roads, ports, power and trade projects and the required technical experts). It also aims to work and coordinate efforts for social sector development of the country, people to people exchanges, ensure transfer of knowledge, provide informed and researched based data to implement CPEC projects in a smooth and steady manner and capture the window of opportunity for structural transformation in Pakistan. The objective is also to support coordination with local/international institutions/think tanks for preparing policies, research for leveraging Pakistan’s SEZ. It also aims to coordinate efforts for review & implementation of long term plan.

However, an official source said that the project has failed to deliver the aforementioned objectives, due to inexperienced work force. In its comments on economic section, the source said that sponsors may justify as to why regular functions of CPEC Authority (working under M/o PD&SI) are being carried out through a project. Similarly it said that the many of the project activities are of non-development nature and are not supported through development budget, like honorarium, entertainment & gifts, TA/DA, media advocacy, advertisments /publicity, utilities, deputation allowances, POL/maintenance, etc. They may be met through recurring budget.

It further said that lump-sum amounts have been given for most project components, including Rs115.260 million for “Research & Surveys/Studies by Consultants”, Rs15 million for holding of review meetings/visits of stakeholders, Rs15.5 million for international travel TA/DA, Rs2.5 million for TA/DA, Rs. 2.0 million for “Provision for hiring services of advisory firm”, Rs.0.4 million for misc allowances, Rs4.5 million for POL/maintenance of 4 vehicles, Rs7.9 million for furniture/equipment/rental, Rs1.5 million for publication/printing, Rs3 million for rental, Rs3 million for utilities, Rs1.8 million for stationary, Rs3.4 million for others/misc expenditures etc. Sponsors may provide break up cost of each competent along with number, unit cost, specification, TORs, etc. to justify the demand.