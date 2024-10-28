IHC to hold full court hearing in contempt proceedings on Nov 7

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed November 7 as next date of its full court hearing in contempt of court proceedings initiated against malicious and unrelenting social media smear campaign against Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.

The Full Court headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will conduct contempt of court proceedings against those involved in vilifying campaign against Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri however, Justice Jahangiri is not a part of the bench. Previously, the bench issued notices to PEMRA, FIA and PTA saying that they will file reports within a period of four weeks, identifying the individuals who have participated in the smear campaign and/or shared content on media/ social media to besmirch the credentials of the Judge in question. It added, “The reports will identify the individuals and accounts that initiated the smear campaign and those that participated in it providing a timeline since the initiation of the campaign on 05.07.2024.”

The bench also issued notices to Gharida Farooqi, Ammar Solangi and Hassan Ayub in this matter. The court directed them to file their respective responses explaining their participation in the smear campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and will include within their responses the content of their tweets and other materials in relation to the said Judge shared through their social media accounts. The court’s order said, “Notices will be served upon them through Director General, FIA (DG FIA). The FIA will also serve notices upon individuals who run the following X/Twitter accounts:AmmarSolangi@fake_burster, EjazKhan@ejazkhanpsp, DrSyedaSadaf@DrSyedaSadaf, AyaatGul@ayaatgul, MeerSahab@meersahab55, AqsaHoorain@HoorainAQSA and Misbah@MisbahMBB. The identified individuals will file their responses explaining their participation in the smear campaign against the Judge in question within four weeks.”

The IHC full court also issued notices to Pakistan Bar Council through its Vice Chairman, Supreme Court Bar Association through its President, Islamabad Bar Council through its Vice Chairman, Islamabad High Court Bar Association through its President and Islamabad Bar Association through its President, to act as amicus curiae and assist the Court on the question of the independence and accountability of the Judiciary. It further issued notices to Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), to assist the Court on the role of the media in relation to the principle of independence of the Judiciary that forms a salient feature of the Constitution. It maintained, “The primary question before the Court is the dissemination and propagation of unverified allegations that have the effect of impugning the integrity of a Judge, in a manner that falls foul of section 9 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, and does not constitute protected speech for purposes of Article 19 of the Constitution, which act becomes insidious when it appears orchestrated to influence politically consequential cases sub judice before the Court.” In the social media campaign, questions were raised over genuineness of Justice Jahangiri’s educational degree, terming it “invalid”. Subsequently, a reference was also filed on the same matter in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Jahangiri was a member of the IHC’s six judges who wrote a letter on March 25 seeking Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to convene the judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or “intimidation” of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary. The six IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Jahangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz had written a letter to the chief justice, who is also chairman of the SJC.