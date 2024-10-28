Imaan Hazir Mazari and husband arrested by Islamabad police

In a significant development, the Islamabad police arrested prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Hazir Mazari and her husband on Monday, following their alleged involvement in a case related to government interference. The arrests come almost a week after a heated verbal exchange between Mazari and a police warden over the removal of security barriers intended for the visiting England cricket team.

According to police reports, a case was registered against Mazari and her husband at the Aabpara police station. The couple is accused of dismantling barriers set up for the security of the cricket team, an action that has drawn legal scrutiny.

The incident gained public attention when Mazari was seen confronting a traffic warden last week while attempting to clear the route leading to the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Her actions and subsequent arrest have sparked discussions about the intersection of law, rights activism, and public safety in Pakistan.