Increasing Religious Intolerance

There is no denying the fact that religious intolerance in Pakistan is deeply rooted and multifaceted, with significant social, political, and human rights implications. The country’s complex religious landscape, predominantly Muslim but with significant minorities, often finds itself at the centre of tensions. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, strengthened during General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime, are frequently misused to target religious minorities and settle personal scores.

Recent high-profile cases, such as the killing of Dr. Shah Nawaz in Umerkot, highlight the dangers posed by these laws. Despite assurances of protection, Nawaz was murdered in what many believe was a staged encounter. Similar incidents, like the extrajudicial killing of a man accused of blasphemy in Balochistan, have sparked outrage, underscoring the need for reform.

The misuse of blasphemy laws fosters a climate of fear and intolerance, particularly for religious minorities. Even baseless accusations can result in mob violence or extrajudicial killings. Addressing this issue requires legal reforms, public awareness, and stronger protections for religious minorities.

UMAIR ASLAM MUHAMMADI,

Sukkur.