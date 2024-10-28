Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India has long history of oppression in IIOJK: Azam Nazeer Tarar

India has long history of oppression in IIOJK: Azam Nazeer Tarar
NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the Black Day served as a solemn reminder of the tragic events of 1947, when Indian forces unlawfully invaded Srinagar, marking the beginning of a long history of oppression, detentions and tyranny against the innocent people of the region. Since then, India has consistently violated the human rights of the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory, he said in a message on the Kashmir Black Day on Sunday. Today, the minister said Pakistan observes Black Day to protest India’s illegal occupation and to urge the international community to honor its commitments under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The federal minister further highlighted that India continued to commit severe human rights abuses and imposes oppressive laws to tighten its grip over Kashmir’s land and resources.

‘Renaissance of Ideology’

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar called on the global community to press India to end these egregious violations and stressed the urgent need for the implementation of UN resolutions to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024