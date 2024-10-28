Instagram boosts video quality for high-engagement reels

Instagram has quietly introduced a major change affecting video quality on its platform.

According to CEO Adam Mosseri, the quality of an Instagram Reel will now vary depending on its engagement level. Videos with high interaction receive enhanced video quality, while those with lower engagement may appear less sharp.

In a recent video, Mosseri shared that the Instagram team prioritizes good quality content for viewers, and when engagement on a video increases, the platform automatically boosts its quality. He clarified further on Threads, explaining that the process is not viewer-specific but operates on an aggregate level. Instagram allocates higher-quality processing and storage to creators with more views, using a sliding scale rather than a strict threshold.

Mosseri stated that this adjustment is intended to ensure users see top-quality, trending content. He added that he doesn’t view this change as particularly impactful, as he believes viewers generally value a video’s content over its quality.