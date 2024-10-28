Monday, October 28, 2024
Intense battles witnessed at 17th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo C’ship

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 17th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2024, presented by Combaxx, is showcasing some of Pakistan’s top taekwondo talent, drawing fierce competition and widespread interest from sports enthusiasts across the nation. The championship, hosted at a prestigious venue, has become a centerpiece for athletes eager to display skill, discipline, and sportsmanship. In the cadet division, the competitions were held incadet -57 kg, cadet +57 kg, cadet girls -51 kg, cadet girls +51 kg. In the senior division, the competitions were conducted in senior female kyorugi -46 kg, senior para male -70 kg, senior para female -60 kg and senior female team. Distinguished guests graced the medal ceremony, offering their support and motivating the athletes. Among the notables one include Omar Saeed, CEO, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Dr Izhar ul Haq, Secretary, Punjab Taekwondo Association, Naseebullah Babar, President, Quetta Taekwondo, Syed Arif Ali, Combaxx Sports, Yousef Karami, Head Coach, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Dr Sajjad Malik, CEO, AHMONajam Khan and Para Taekwondo.

