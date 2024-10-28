Kashmir Black Day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that the international community should hold India accountable for the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

According to several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their future through a free and impartial referendum.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar, organised at the Arts Council Complex on the occasion of the Kashmir . A large number of scholars, lawyers, students, civil society members, doctors, media representatives and teachers participated in the seminar, besides Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, SP Headquarters Ziaullah, ADCG Umar Farooq and Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabasum.

The commissioner said Pakistanis and Kashmiris were conducting all over the world against the Indian usurpation of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris had been struggling for freedom for 77 years. During this long period, the Indian governments subjected the Kashmiri people to the worst kind of terrorism.

On August 5, 2019, after the illegal and unilateral Indian actions, the Indian persecution has become even more prolonged. He said that hundreds of innocent people have been martyred in Occupied Kashmir. House-to-house sieges and search operations have become a routine. Incidents of use of pellet guns, destruction of property, enforced disappearances, detention violence and extrajudicial killings have become common. The entire Hurriyat leadership is behind bars.

Jahanzeb Awan said that Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir were not hidden from the world. The United Nations and international human rights organisations have exposed these Indian atrocities many times. Amnesty International has issued a comprehensive report on human rights violations in Kashmir. The reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and UN Human Rights contain a detailed account of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the seminar, other speakers said that Kashmir was an incomplete agenda of the Subcontinent division. This is the oldest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, for the solution of which the world should go ahead and play a practical role.

They said: “We salute the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing Indian oppression for a long time and assure them that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with them.” They promised that Pakistan would continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically in their war against violation of their rights.

Students of different schools paid homage to martyrs of Occupied Kashmir through sketches and songs. The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played at the ceremony, while it ended with the prayer of freedom of Occupied Kashmir and elevation of martyrs and peace and stability in Pakistan.

Later, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Regional Police Officer Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem inaugurated a photo exhibition at the arts council gallery to expose Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

A rally was also taken out from the Arts Complex to DPO Chowk. A large number of students and people from all walks of life participated in the rally. The participants held the national flag of Pakistan and Kashmir.