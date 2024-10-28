Kashmiris in KP observe Black Day against India’s illegal occupation

Peshawar - Like other provinces and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), the Kashmiris living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed on Sunday.

They raised banners and placards to condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India since October 27, 1947.

From Chitral to Khyber and from Waziristan to Kohistan, Kashmiris settled in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protest demonstrations, walks, and rallies to strongly condemn the illegal annexation of Kashmir 77 years ago by India, which was a clear violation of the Indo-Pakistan partition plan and the UN Charter.

In addition to rallies and seminars, photo exhibitions were held to highlight the war crimes and human rights abuses committed by Indian forces.

Debate competitions on various aspects of the ongoing Kashmir issue and the significance of UN Security Council resolutions were organized in schools and colleges throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Transporters and rickshaw unions staged protest rallies in front of the press club in connection with .

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, stated that India’s actions against the Indo-Pakistan partition plan—specifically the illegal landing of its troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947—were widely condemned by the international community.

He noted that Kashmiris stood up against India’s illegal occupation and launched a freedom movement that led to the independence of Azad Kashmir.

Dr Ejaz also mentioned that on August 5, 2019, India undertook a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language, and ethno-cultural identity after abolishing the special status of IIOJK. He asserted that the continued oppression, human rights abuses, and organized state terrorism by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK are among the root causes of the indigenous freedom movement in the region, which has effectively become the world’s largest jail in modern history.

He emphasised that India cannot unilaterally change IIOJK’s autonomous status in the presence of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and the illegal actions taken by the fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019, were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country.

Dr Ejaz remarked that the Hindutva regime is now regretting the internationalization of the Kashmir dispute, which has put peace in South Asia at stake.

He pointed out that strategic stability has been threatened by India, which continues to receive a substantial supply of conventional and non-conventional weapons. He noted that the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years has contributed to a grim global security landscape.

He stated that the illegal occupation of the Kashmir Valley by India violates multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), drafted by representatives from all regions of the world, including India, on December 10, 1948, and subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

“This declaration applies to all signatory members of the UN, including India, and restrains them from all forms of abuse, exploitation, maltreatment, and violence, as well as violations of any fundamental rights protected by the UDHR.”

He urged the international community to look beyond trade and business interests and take collective action to stop the genocide of oppressed Kashmiris, while pressuring the Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions from August 5, 2019, and grant the right to self-determination for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.