Monday, October 28, 2024
KP Governor calls for peace, unity, harmony

Says there is no place for terrorism in Islam

October 28, 2024
LAHORE  -  Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi declared that there is no place for terrorism in Islam, emphasising the importance of peace and harmony at the seventh two-day International World Religions Conference held at Minhaj-ul-Quran University, here on Sunday. As the chief guest, Governor Kundi commended the role of the university for guiding the youth in a direction aligned with Islamic values of peace and unity. Highlighting the strategic significance of KP, which shares a border with Afghanistan, he noted that while two global powers have attempted to control the region, neither succeeded. He acknowledged the province’s ongoing struggle against extremism and terrorism and expressed his desire to organize a similar conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to engage the local community in promoting peace. In a media briefing later, Kundi underscored the critical role of the judicial system, stating that an improved justice system could address many societal issues — an objective in line with the Pakistan People’s Party’s vision. He reiterated the government’s commitment to overcoming political differences to ensure peace and progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also pledged support for initiatives aimed at providing employment for the youth and endorsed any efforts that promote positive development in the region. He urged all Pakistanis to contribute to improving the country’s international image, especially through intellectual exchanges at the university level, which he deemed essential for building an informed and educated society.

LGH launches newborn hearing screening initiative

The conference brought together scholars and professors from esteemed universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Austria, Singapore, India, and Norway, who presented their research. The event also saw participation from professors, religious leaders of various faiths, scholars from different ideologies, and a large number of students, marking a successful gathering in support of peace and academic exchange.

