KP Governor condemns Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for their freedom.

The Governor expressed these views on the eve of Kashmir Black Day.

He lauded the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He stated, “For 77 years, India has attempted to suppress the aspirations of the Kashmiri population through illegal actions, with its occupying forces continuing to commit atrocities against them.”

Governor Kundi highlighted, “India’s actions have deprived Kashmiris of their fundamental democratic rights, violating United Nations resolutions.”

He paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the Kashmiri people, saying, “Their sacrifices and struggle for self-determination will be remembered as a golden chapter in history.”

He further condemned India’s oppressive measures, particularly since August 5, 2019, describing them as attempts to strip Kashmiris of their rights.

Despite these harsh actions, he asserted that the desire for freedom and self-determination among the Kashmiri people remains strong and is growing stronger with each passing day.

The Governor remarked, “The Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently advocated for the rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people, praising Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively representing their cause on the international stage as Foreign Minister.”

He urged the global community and the United Nations to ensure the implementation of resolutions related to the Kashmir dispute as a means to establish lasting peace in South Asia.

Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, promising to strengthen moral, diplomatic, and political cooperation.

He emphasised, “India must recognise that its oppressive tactics will not succeed in suppressing the genuine aspirations and rights of the Kashmiri people.”

“The Kashmir issue represents a struggle for justice and freedom, with Pakistan standing firmly alongside the Kashmiri population,” he concluded.

Kundi commends squash player Ahsan Ayaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, underscoring his commitment to uplifting the sports sector and promoting a positive image of the province, on Sunday called on renowned squash player Ahsan Ayaz, praising his dedication and determination to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

The Governor lauded Ahsan’s relentless efforts in squash, highlighting his journey not only as an athlete but also as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan.

“Ahsan’s dedication to his sport and his commitment to bringing pride to Pakistan align with our vision for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Governor Kundi remarked.

“For decades, KP has been viewed through a lens of extremism and unrest. It’s time for the world to see the talent, resilience, and positive spirit of our people.”

Ahsan Ayaz, who aims to secure a medal for Pakistan in the 2028 Olympic Games, received assurance from Governor Kundi of the Governor’s office’s full support.

The Governor pledged his commitment to standing alongside Ahsan as he pursues his dream, reiterating the importance of nurturing KP’s sports talent.

“Our athletes are the ambassadors of our province and our country,” he stated. “Their success is a testament to KP’s spirit, resilience, and potential.”

The Governor also expressed appreciation for KP’s vibrant business community, which has recently started supporting local athletes through sponsorships and financial backing.

He emphasised the need for further investment from businesses to promote KP’s budding talent and facilitate athletes’ aspirations of bringing honor and recognition to Pakistan.

Governor Kundi’s recent efforts to empower KP’s athletes and promote a positive image of the province underscore his dedication to reshaping perceptions and showcasing the true potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the international stage, he concluded.