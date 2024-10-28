KP govt takes tangible steps for prisoners’ welfare

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to implement various measures for the welfare of prisoners. In this regard, it has directed the relevant departments to promote the digital marketing of handicrafts and handmade items produced by prisoners in jails.

Additionally, the government has established liaisons between the technical education department and prisons to facilitate necessary technical training courses in various fields. It was also decided to standardize the food items provided to prisoners, improve the menu, and work on the digitalization of pricing.

There are plans to support skilled inmates who have received training in prison for employment after their release under the Ehsaas Youth Programme loan scheme, while also arranging online classes for various technical courses for the inmates.

In connection with these efforts, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Prisons, Humayun Khan; Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi; Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah; and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, jointly visited Central Jail Peshawar the other day. They held meetings with prison authorities.

Member of the National Assembly Asif Khan, members of the Provincial Assembly, Inspector General of Jails Usman Mehsud, the Superintendent of Jails, and other jail officers and officials from various departments were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, they received a detailed briefing and met with prisoners in the barracks. They inspected the leather industry, handicrafts, embroidery, and other handmade items, as well as training and business areas, showing keen interest in the work being done.

The Special Assistants and Provincial Ministers awarded certificates to skilled prisoners who completed technical training and expressed their best wishes for their bright futures.

During the briefing, the Special Assistant for Prisons stated that the provincial government aims to implement positive reforms for the welfare of prisoners, ensuring that all human facilities are available to them. He mentioned that amendments to jail rules are being considered to meet necessary requirements. He urged the department to identify improvements in the existing rules, which the government will implement.

He also announced that a program of online meetings is being developed for jails, and that the prison food menu is being improved. Steps will be taken to market these goods on various platforms. The Special Assistant also assured support for projects aimed at providing health, recreation, and other essential facilities for prisoners.

On the occasion, Special Assistant for Industry Abdul Karim Tordher stated that inmates will be connected with various technical education institutions to equip them with various technical skills.

He added that under the provincial government’s flagship project, the Ehsaas Youth Scheme, steps will be taken to include skilled youths released from jails in the Akhuwat Foundation’s loan scheme for entrepreneurship.

Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi also assured assistance in providing training and funding in prisons as required in the field of higher education.

During the visit, the distinguished guests also planted a sapling in Central Jail Peshawar.