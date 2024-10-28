LGH launches newborn hearing screening initiative

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has introduced a new initiative to screen the hearing of newborns, marking a significant advancement in neonatal care. The hospital now offers hearing tests for newborns using a state-of-the-art Audiometric Test (Otoacoustic Emissions) machine. This development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Ear Foundation and the LGH. Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Sunday, Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, emphasized the importance of early hearing assessments. “The birth of a newborn is a crucial time to determine their hearing ability,” he said. “LGH is now the first public sector hospital to provide this facility, which helps identify potential hearing issues from birth.” He highlighted that undiagnosed hearing impairments can hinder a child’s speech development and, if left untreated, lead to lifelong challenges. He further explained that early detection of hearing issues is vital, as a child’s cognitive and linguistic abilities largely develop in the first year of life. Citing research, he noted that hearing impairments affect 4 to 6 out of every 1,000 children in Pakistan. Dr. Zafar stressed that with timely diagnosis and treatment within a child’s first year, many hearing-impaired children can achieve normal learning and developmental milestones. He called for increased public awareness, noting that in Pakistan, early health screenings for children are often overlooked, impacting their educational and social progress. Through the Audiometric Machine, LGH aims to provide a life-changing service to newborns, ensuring early diagnosis and potentially safeguarding their future. LGH MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, ENT Head Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and Dr. Laila Shafiq attended the ceremony.