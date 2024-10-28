Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has called all vendors and artisans from across the country to book stalls for becoming part of the much-awaited annual cultural event of “Lok Mela”, scheduled to be held from November 08-17 in Islamabad. The event is being arranged by which is an autonomous cultural organization working under the National Heritage and Culture Division to present a diverse cultural extravaganza for the art lovers. “The preparations for the Lok Mela are under way to make it a success by adding all the attractions. The festival is set to attract artisans, performers and visitors from across the country”, an official of said.

“As this year’s Lok Mela will mark the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of (1974-2024), several new and innovative attractions are being added to the Mela”, the official added.

The objective of the Mela is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and provide a much- needed platform to the master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers to demonstrate their skills at the national level.

The festival is being organized in close collaboration with all provincial culture departments. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed to set their cultural pavilions at the festival grounds, the official informed. The main features of the Mela, as per the official, are provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, an exotic craft bazaar, international cultural pavilion, youth cultural pavilion, folk musical and folk-dance performances, puppet shows, stalls by civil society organizations, folk cuisine, and many other attractions. The Lok Mela is not merely a celebration but also an effort to promote Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry and encourage intercultural harmony. The festival is an essential platform for preserving and promoting the country’s traditional heritage and promises to be a colorful and enriching experience for people of all ages, giving a glimpse of all provinces’ heritage.

The vendors and artisans have been called to showcase their unique crafts, traditional goods and culinary delights at Lok Mela which is Pakistan’s largest celebration of culture and heritage, the official said. The vendors and artisans can contact the cell numbers: 03321333361 and 03041544662 for booking of stalls. The official conveyed that the Lok Mela, running daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, includes Provincial and Regional Cultural Pavilions, where visitors can explore unique crafts, enjoy folk music, and indulge in a variety of regional delicacies. A Special Pavilion will be set up, dedicated to highlighting traditional craftsmanship and regional culture.

The Youth Pavilion will celebrate the creativity and talent of Pakistan’s younger generation, while the Folk Dance Performances at would offer dynamic displays of traditional dance, set against the vibrant atmosphere of artisans at work. Adding to the festival’s appeal are the PNCA National Puppet Theatre Performances, with shows scheduled at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM daily at the Open Air Theatre, entertaining families with cultural storytelling through puppetry. The festival will also feature an Open Mic Evening from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Anarkali Facade, where local talents take the stage to share their voices and stories. A special highlight of this year’s Lok Mela will be a Climate-Themed Performance by Youth, celebrating 50 years of culture through a fusion of traditional and contemporary music and dance.

This unique segment will include youth-centered activities from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Rooftop Theatre, encouraging the younger generation to engage with cultural heritage while focusing on environmental awareness.

The tickets for Lok Mela 2024 are priced at Rs. 200 for adults and Rs. 100 for students, making it accessible for families, students, and individuals to experience the diverse cultural landscape of Pakistan. Besides this, the annual festival will feature a vibrant lineup of regional cultural nights, showcasing the unique traditions, music, and heritage of each province and region. The event will open with an inaugural ceremony on November 08 (Friday) at the Open Air Theatre, followed by Balochistan Cultural Night on November 09, Punjab Cultural Night on November 10, and Youth Cultural Night on November 11. Gilgit Baltistan Cultural Night will be celebrated on November 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural Night on November 13, Azad Jammu Kashmir Cultural Night on November 14, and Sindh Cultural Night on November 15. A special Golden Jubilee Celebration is planned for Saturday, November 16 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lok Mela. The festival will conclude on Sunday, November 17 with an Awards Ceremony honoring outstanding performances and contributions.