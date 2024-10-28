Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW captive wind power project

ISLAMABAD - Lucky Cement Limited has announced the successful completion and commissioning of its 28.8MW captive wind power project at the company’s Karachi plant. The project, successfully executed within the stipulated timelines and budget, officially commenced operations on 22nd October. This significant milestone makes Lucky Cement the first company in Pakistan to implement a hybrid renewable energy project of this magnitude, combining both wind and solar power. With the addition of this wind power plant, Lucky Cement’s total power generation capacity for self-consumption from renewable sources now stands at an impressive 55%. Lucky Cement already operates Pakistan’s largest solar captive plant, with a capacity of 42.8MW, with 5.1MW reflex energy storage solution at its Pezu Plant. Noman Hassan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement, stated, “Sustainability and the transition to clean energy have been integral components of Lucky Cement’s long-term strategy. The installation of the wind power plant reaffirms the company’s commitment to energy conservation and the promotion of green energy resources. Besides environmental benefits, this investment is expected to generate substantial cost savings and reduce country’s carbon footprint.”