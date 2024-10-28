Milestone achieved as River Swat diverted at 800MW Mohmand Dam

PESHAWAR - Achieving a significant milestone in construction of the Mohmand Dam, the flow of was diverted through an 1800 meters tunnel while speedy work on another Flood Management Tunnel was underway. Project Director and General Manager of WAPDA, Asim Rauf Khan, along with Chief Engineer Fasih Ullah, while talking to media confirmed the diversion of the Swat River as part of the ongoing Mohmand Dam project. The project director informed that approximately 35 percent of the dam construction is complete, with 98 percent of the tunnel work finished.

Mohmand Dam on its completion, is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity annually. The dam’s completion is scheduled for 2027. It has a capacity to store 1.29 million acre-feet of water, assist flood control, generate affordable electricity, and supply Peshawar city with 300 million gallons of drinking water daily. With its structural design, Mohmand Dam will be the world’s fifth tallest and Pakistan’s highest dam. It will form an artificial reservoir capable of storing 1.3 million acre-feet of water.

The seven-gate dam is expected to generate over 2,800 gigawatts of electricity annually and protect Charsadda and Nowshera districts from flood risks. The dam will make 16,000 acres of land cultivable and supply Peshawar with 460 cusecs of drinking water.

Its estimated annual benefits are around Rs51.6 billion.

The construction of the dam has affected only 87 households. About 99% of the land required for the project, approximately 8,688 acres, has been acquired. However, officials indicated that the rising dollar rate may lead to increased project costs.