Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mirpurkhas police host blood donation camp

NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmad Sithar on Sunday organized a one-day blood donation camp in Police Dispensary at Police Headquarters Mirpurkhas. The event was held in collaboration with the Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah. On this occasion, SSP Sithar, joined by enthusiastic subordinate officers, officials and lady police constables, donated blood himself. The camp’s success was marked by the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the donors, who were praised by SSP Sithar for their selfless act. Highlighting the significance of blood donation, SSP Sithar in his speech, emphasized that it was an ongoing charity that can save countless lives. He reiterated that saving one human life is equivalent to saving entire humanity.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024