Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Missing woman found with snake bite after six days in mountains

NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SYDNEY  -  A woman who went missing in Australia’s Snowy Mountains region six days ago has been found by emergency services after a massive search and rescue operation. Police said photographer Lovisa Sjoberg suffered from a snake bite while lost in the remote mountains in New South Wales and had to be treated for her injuries at the scene before being rushed to hospital. Sjoberg, 48, is a regular visitor to the Kosciuszko National Park where she takes photographs as part of a project documenting wild horses living in the mountains. Police said she was last spoken to on 8 October. Fears grew for her safety after a hire car company reported that her car had not been returned and she could not be contacted. Her car was later found unlocked and abandoned. New South Wales police launched an appeal on 21 October to the public to help find her and began a widescale search using sniffer dogs, firefighters, park rangers and a helicopter with infra-red capabilities. Concerns increased after rescue teams failed to find her after several days and temperatures in the area surrounding Kosciuszko National Park dropped as low as zero degrees overnight. Sjoberg was found on Sunday afternoon local time by a National Parks and Wildlife Service officer on the Nungar Creek Trail at Kiandra. “A woman missing from the Snowy Mountains region since last week has been located, following a wide-scale search by emergency services,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

‘Renaissance of Ideology’

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024