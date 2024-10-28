Mughal-inspired gardens to be developed in city

LAHORE - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has begun the development of three open-access community gardens along The Mall, drawing inspiration from Mughal-era horticultural practices. According to a spokesperson on Sunday, Bagh-i-Noor Jahan, named after the renowned Mughal empress, will feature green spaces stretching between Nila Gumbad Road and Anarkali Bazaar along The Mall. These gardens are located near landmarks such as the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Pak Tea House, and Hafiz Juice Corner. The gardens will blend early 17th-century Mughal horticultural practices with botanical species introduced by foreigners, creating a harmonious fusion of history and nature. With over 80 proposed varieties of indigenous plants, the PHA has already planted more than 30, including Plumeria (Gul-i-Cheen), Periwinkle, and Rosa Moschata (Desi Gulab). The garden will also feature a bird bath to assist feathered and other winged creatures in accessing the water they need. “A source of clean, fresh water can be one of the hardest things for birds to find,” the spokesperson noted. With the idea of “a garden for every creation,” the project aims to restore biodiversity and boost the small-bird population along the historic thoroughfare of The Mall. An aerial view of the road reveals a distinct shape resembling a Sarus Crane, a bird favoured by Emperor Jahangir and often depicted in Mughal court paintings. Inspired by modern interpretations of historical texts such as _Tuzk-i-Jahangiri, Jahangir’s autobiography, the garden’s design aims to reestablish Noor Jahan’s legacy as one of Lahore’s most influential matriarchs. Because of their location near Anarkali, the gardens honour both Anarkali, a courtesan believed to have been involved with Prince Saleem (later known as Jahangir), and Noor Jahan, Jahangir’s wife, the spokesperson said.

Under the leadership of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has initiated several projects to restore the cultural heritage of the “City of Gardens.” These initiatives include the establishment of an art gallery and a sculpture garden at the historic Nasir Bagh on The Mall, hosting multiple tent pegging championships to promote the traditional sport, and opening Lahore’s first bonsai display center at Racecourse Park.

During this period, the PHA has also restored numerous parks and green spaces throughout the city by planting lush grass, creating vibrant flower beds, and installing floodlights. In addition to enhancing A-category parks, the authority has revitalised several community parks across Lahore.