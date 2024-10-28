Monday, October 28, 2024
Mushaal urges youth to amplify Kashmir cause

Mushaal urges youth to amplify Kashmir cause
October 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Sunday, called upon the youth to play a vital role in keeping the Kashmir cause alive. Addressing to a Kashmir solidarity rally, she emphasized the importance of remembering this day annually, saying, “Every Pakistani stands in solidarity on this day.” Mushaal encouraged young Pakistanis to launch campaigns through social media, highlighting that Pakistan’s founding leader, Quaid-e-Azam, also placed trust in the power of youth. “You can become our powerful voice today,” she stated, urging them to remain steadfast for Kashmir. Reflecting on the resilience of Kashmiris, who have resisted Indian control for 77 years, Mushaal expressed hope for a future celebration of Kashmir’s freedom. “May the day come when we can celebrate our victory,” she said. She criticized India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, questioning his “bold claims” and stressing that, despite all attempts, Kashmiris remain defiant.  Highlighting the struggles of prominent Kashmiri leaders, she said that even leaders like Maqbool Bhat were denied proper funerals as part of efforts to suppress the Kashmiri spirit.

Contact Us

