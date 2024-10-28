NA Speaker urges global action on common challenges

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called for unified global action to address challenges being faced by the world community.

He was addressing inaugural ceremony of 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action in Islamabad today

The Speaker said climate change is a looming threat which requires concerted international efforts.

Highlighting the plight of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, the Speaker said every Parliamentarian should raise his voice in every Parliament of the world to end these atrocities.

He said dialogue is the only way out to resolve issues and even end wars.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged all participants to actively engage in discussions and chalk out a way forward so they can raise the issues discussed at their respective parliaments.

Parliamentarians from 39 countries, international jurists, intellectuals, media personnel and civil society representatives are attending the forum which is a manifestation of Pakistan's successful parliamentary diplomacy.