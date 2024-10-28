Need for a Hyde Park in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court recently directed the government to designate a location for PTI’s protest gatherings. This instruction came after PTI’s insistence on holding its protest at D-Chowk, situated within Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone.

In Britain, Hyde Park serves as the designated location for public protests. In Islamabad, where such protests have become frequent, it would be prudent for the CDA and local authorities to permanently allocate an open space away from residential areas for any public gathering or protest. This designated area could be used by any political party, provided they follow the standard conditions set by the ICT administration and law enforcement. Such a measure would prevent the routine roadblocks and container barricades that cause unnecessary inconvenience to the public.

M. SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.