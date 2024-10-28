New shocking details emerge over Shakira’s ‘untruthful’ split from Gerard Piqué

MADRID - Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Piqué is making a bold confession about their relationship’s tragic end. Professional soccer player, who was committed to the Waka Waka singer for 11 years, suggested that there was more to their story and the media narrative hasn’t specified details of the former couple’s dynamics. During an exclusive interview with CNN, just two years after their marriage fell apart, the Spanish player explained that other details are still under wraps. He told the outlet, “In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was. “I cannot control this. The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind.” The former couple, who shares sons Milan and Sasha, prefer to keep specifics of their relationship private as they do not wish to jeopardize their kids’ future. Speaking of his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, the player who has been ranked as the star players of Spain’s professional soccer circuit, enthused, “I feel privileged. The life I have had — being able to play in the club of my life for more than 20 years, have two wonderful children, have an incredible family, it’s amazing.” For the unversed, Shakira split from Piqué back in 2022 after there were rumours of infidelity.