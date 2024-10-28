Newage Cables lift Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink trophy

LAHORE - Newage Cables displayed outstanding polo skills in the main final of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink 2024 and edged out FG/Din Polo by a narrow margin of 7-6 to lift the coveted trophy here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari graced the final as chief guest.Other distinguished guests included female ambassadors from various countries, such as Jane Marriott from the UK, Alexandra Berg von Linde from Sweden, Manuel Durán of Spain, Leslie Scanlon from Canada, and Dr. Riina Kionka from the European Union.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, members of the polo club’s executive committee, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, numerous families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion and witnessed and enjoyed the thrilling finalat the Lahore Polo Club.

The main final of the prestigious tournament saw an intense battle between Newage Cables and FG/Din Polo,and after a tough competition, Newage Cables secured title victory in the last moments. For Newage Cables, Raja Samiullah fired in four fabulous goals, while Adnan Jaleel Azam, Alman Jaleel Azam, and Jade Wheeler contributed one goal each. For FG/Din Polo, Raja Mikael Sami hammered four goals, while Raffay Shaikh and Abbas Mukhtar scored one goal each.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Total Nutrition played well against Diamond Paints and overwhelmed them with a score of8-4. In the closing ceremony, chief guest Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alongside the female ambassadors, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his delight at visiting the historic club, praised the exhilarating sport of polo, congratulated the winning team, and appreciated the presence of international female players, considering it a positive gesture.