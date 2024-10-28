NHA likely to get new Member Administration

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority is likely to get new member administration as the Ministry of Communications has moved a summary to bring a senior officer of the Military Lands and Cantonments Group Omer Sadique Chaudhry for the role.

Few months ago, in a rare move, the federal government has appointed a grade 20 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service Mansoor Azam as new Member Admin—a post considered as a prized position for the officers of Pakistan Administrative Services and usually they were appointed.

Though, Azam is still working on said post actively but according to the well placed sources, the senior management is not happy with his working style and decided to replace him with a new officer.

The Ministry of Communications has moved a summary on last Friday to the Establishment Division and requisitioned the services of Omer Sadique Chaudhry for the post of Member Administration.

However, the summary also indicates that the authority also want to retain Mansoor Azam but not as Member Administration but for another role in NHA.

The summary to bring member was sent with the consent of the incumbent Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan but it is still under consideration at Establishment Division.

Azam is considered as a choice of the Federal Minister Economic Affairs Division Ahad Cheema, who is also supervising the establishment division.