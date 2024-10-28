Omar Ayub denies PTI split, backs "Imran Khan Bloc"

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Monday dismissed speculation about divisions within the party, reaffirming unity under the leadership of . Addressing the media outside the court, Ayub categorically stated that “PTI doesn’t have any bloc other than bloc,” emphasizing the party’s unwavering commitment to its ideology. He criticized the current government, labeling it as an “artificial government” incapable of effectively running the country.

Ayub expressed hope in the incumbent Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, expecting him to perform his duties impartially. His remarks come amid circulating rumours following show-cause notices served to certain party members allegedly involved in the approval of the 26th Amendment.

Clarifying the party’s position, confirmed that Salman Akram Raja now serves as PTI’s general secretary, and no notices were issued to Zain Qureshi. He also criticized the government’s approach to passing the 26th Amendment, pointing out the lack of required votes, absence of reserved seats for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and shortage of members in the Senate.

The former federal minister commented on the political alignment with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, recognizing differences in ideologies but stating, “Our target is the same.”