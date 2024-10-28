Monday, October 28, 2024
One dead, dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming

October 28, 2024
RAMAT HASHARON   -   A driver rammed his truck into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, killing a man and injuring more than two dozen people, medics and police said. Police did not immediately say whether the incident, near the Mossad spy agency’s headquarters and other Israeli intelligence sites, was an attack or an accident. In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers killed a man the military said tried to stab them during a “counterterrorism” operation near Jerusalem, describing it as a “terror attack” against troops. The truck ramming in Ramat Hasharon, north of Israel’s commercial hub of Tel Aviv, left at least 29 people injured, including several in serious condition, emergency service providers Magen David Adom said in a statement. One of those hurt died later of his injuries, said the hospital where he was taken for treatment. Preliminary police findings showed the truck driver also hit a bus that had stopped at the same station to drop off passengers, the police said in a statement. The police added that civilians at the scene “shot the truck driver and neutralised him”. Paramedic Elior Yosef, who arrived at the bus stop after the ramming, said he saw eight people “trapped under the truck”.

