Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan cities can face alarming increase in smog levels: PMD

Met Office says stable meteorological conditions increased smog level in Pakistan

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday warned that Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, exacerbated by recent stable meteorological conditions. According to an advisory issued by the Spokesperson PMD, increase in the smog levels can disrupt outdoor activities due to reduced visibility and impact health of vulnerable populations owing to the harmful pollutants in atmosphere.  

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and is developed from November to mid-December.  “Combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and conducive weather patterns may lead led to an increase of air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment in the coming days”, the advisory said.

Stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity can prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger over cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad.

‘Renaissance of Ideology’

About the impacts, the advisory said that the rise in smog levels may trigger increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems.

The vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at heightened risk of catching diseases.  The poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. The situation is likely to disrupt outdoor activities especially during evening/night time, the advisory added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024