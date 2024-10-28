Pakistan earns $584.56m from IT services’ export in July-Aug

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $584.566 million by exporting different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 30.231 percent as compared with the $448.930 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the computer services export grew by 35 percent as it surged from $361.500 million last year to $488.040 million during July-August 2024. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 31.14 percent, rising from $127.329 million to $166.982 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 33.65 percent, from $0.971 million to $1.297 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 195.98 percent, from $0.180 million to $0.532 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services however decreased by 14.49 percent, from $106.350 million to $90.941 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 80.22 percent, surging from $126.670 million to $228.285 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 1052.91 percent, growing from $0.490 million to $5.649 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services went up by 7.96 percent, from $0.213 million to $0.229 million, whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 1856.42 percent, from $0.277 million to $5.419 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services also increased by 4.53 percent as these went up from $86.940 million to $90.876 million. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.43 percent during the months as its exports increased from $35.977 million to $45.127 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 10.23 percent, from $50.963 million to $45.749 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.