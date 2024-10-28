Pakistan seeks Russia's support for BRICS membership amid strengthening bilateral ties

During a high-level meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s ambition to join BRICS, seeking Russia's support in the bid.

President Zardari met with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, who led a delegation to Pakistan, where both sides expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and energy. President Zardari emphasized that Pakistan's inclusion in BRICS would enable the country to play a more prominent role in global and regional affairs.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch highlighted Pakistan’s potential contributions to the group, advocating for "inclusive multilateralism" at a recent media briefing. Though Pakistan was not invited to the latest BRICS summit, it remains determined to join the bloc alongside nations recently invited, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Egypt.

The Russian speaker also underscored the value of Russia-Pakistan relations, noting shared goals in economic diversification, enhanced connectivity, and trade expansion through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the North-South Transport Corridor.

An MoU signed between the two parliaments marked an essential step in advancing mutual cooperation.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani hailed Matvienko’s visit as a milestone for parliamentary ties, emphasizing the strong commitment of both countries to regional stability, peace, and economic progress.

In her Senate address, Matvienko conveyed President Putin’s greetings, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s hospitality, and acknowledged the potential for further strengthening the historic bond between the two nations.