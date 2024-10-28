Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina

LAHORE - Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt said on Sunday that Kashmiris worldwide were observing October 27 as Black Day in protest against India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle and raise their voices for their right to self-determination. Hina Butt said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never accepted any form of oppressive rule, whether it was under Dogra rule or Indian occupation. She expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue providing diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris and urged the international community to grant them their right to self-determination, as per UN resolutions. She expressed hope, saying, “The dawn of freedom will surely rise for Kashmir, and their sacrifices will not go in vain.”