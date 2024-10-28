Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina

Urges international community to grant them their right to self-determination

Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina
NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt said on Sunday that Kashmiris worldwide were observing October 27 as Black Day in protest against India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. She said that the people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle and raise their voices for their right to self-determination. Hina Butt said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had never accepted any form of oppressive rule, whether it was under Dogra rule or Indian occupation. She expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue providing diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris and urged the international community to grant them their right to self-determination, as per UN resolutions. She expressed hope, saying, “The dawn of freedom will surely rise for Kashmir, and their sacrifices will not go in vain.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1730096838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024