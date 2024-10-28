The Treaty of Westphalia, signed in 1648, marked a pivotal moment in European history, concluding the Thirty Years’ War and Eighty Years’ War. This accord established the principles of state sovereignty, recognising the autonomy of individual states and laying the groundwork for the modern nation-state system. The treaty decentralised authority from religious entities, promoting a secularised political landscape. It introduced the concept of non-intervention, shaping diplomatic relations and influencing the balance of power in Europe. Westphalia’s impact resonates in contemporary international relations, shaping the foundations of statehood, diplomacy, and the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs.