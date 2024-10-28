PCMEA reiterates commitment to explore new markets, boost handmade carpet exports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) reiterated its commitment to explore new markets and boost handmade carpet exports. “Next year’s global exhibition in Pakistan will invite large chain stores from various countries, besides traditional buyers, and that marketing and promotion will focus on modern trends in handmade carpets,” Mian Atiq ur Rehman and Riaz Ahmed made these remarks while addressing the association’s executive committee meeting, which was also attended by Southern Zone officials via video link. Other attendees included Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute Chairman Ejaz ur Rehman, Malik Akbar, Saeed Khan, Aslam Taher, Qamar Zia Saad ur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Mahmoud Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed Butt, Ahmed Irfan, Muhammad Jafar Khalid, Sheikh Amer Khalid, and Ali Ahmed.

They expressed concerns over critical issues at the Torkham border, affecting the timely receipt of partially manufactured goods and export orders, and appealed to the government to address these issues immediately. The participants of the meeting shared their impressions regarding the recently held 40th Global Handmade Carpet Exhibition. Chairman Mian Atiq ur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that despite unfavorable conditions, they will not lose hope or courage, but instead face challenges with renewed vigor and determination. They mentioned that partially manufactured goods from exporters have been stuck at the Torkham border for the past three months, causing difficulties in fulfilling export orders on time and negatively impacting exports.

Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik informed the meeting about the Torkham border situation, stating that they are in constant contact with relevant authorities and appealing to the government to intervene and resolve the issues to facilitate the transportation of partially manufactured goods from Afghanistan.

The meeting decided to engage local and international designers for next year’s exhibition preparations, explore new markets without distinguishing between small and large countries, and discuss various proposals for new skills at the Carpet Training Institute.

On this occasion, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik was also presented with a shield for his invaluable services to the handmade carpet industry.