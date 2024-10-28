Plastic Packaging, Corrugated & Food Asia Exhibition starts tomorrow

KARACHI - The Plastic Packaging, Corrugated & Food Asia International Exhibition will be held from October 29 to 31, 2024 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Event is an interactive B2B platform for showcasing the latest trends in packaging and food processing innovations. This event attracts industry leaders, manufacturers, suppliers, and trade professionals from around the globe, making it a key destination for those looking to stay ahead in these dynamic sectors. As Pakistan advances in economic growth and diversification, value-added industries like packaging and food processing play a crucial role in boosting export competitiveness. The exhibition aligns with this goal by offering a platform for cutting-edge technologies and tailored solutions that can enhance the value addition in these sectors.

With over 225 exhibitors from more than 7 countries and thousands of industry professionals attending, participants can explore new partnerships, network with key players, and gain insights into emerging trends. The Plastic Packaging segment will highlight sustainable solutions and advanced materials, while the corrugated sector focuses on innovative packaging for e-commerce and supply chains. Food Asia will feature advanced processing technologies to ensure product safety and longer shelf life.

Uzair Nizam, Group Director of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, emphasized: “This exhibition is a vital platform for driving innovation and collaboration within the packaging and food sectors. It plays a key role in advancing Pakistan’s industries by bringing together global expertise and local talent, helping to elevate our standards and competitiveness in international markets.”

The event’s focus on sustainability includes seminars and workshops on eco-friendly solutions, recycling, and reducing food waste. Stakeholders and visitors can connect with global suppliers, industry experts, and decision-makers, gaining knowledge to stay competitive. Supported by leading industry associations, the exhibition offers companies a chance to lead in industry advancements and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.