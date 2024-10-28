Monday, October 28, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends birthday wishes to CM Maryam Nawaz

Web Desk
11:27 AM | October 28, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his warm wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on her birthday on Monday. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Maryam’s dedication and commitment to her responsibilities, noting that her efforts are yielding positive results.

In his message, PM Shehbaz wished the Chief Minister strength, success, and numerous blessings in the years ahead. The birthday greeting highlights the close political and familial ties between the two leaders as they continue to steer Punjab’s governance under their leadership.

